What channel is PSG v Barcelona Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s perhaps the most star-studded tie of the last-16 Champions League fixtures as PSG and Barcelona lock horns in Paris.

It’s the hosts who hold a major advantage ahead of the second leg after Mauricio Pochettino’s men beat Barcelona 4-1 in the reverse fixture three weeks ago.

That result sent shockwaves around Europe, as would any outcome from Wednesday’s clash that doesn’t see PSG move on to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

Of course, Barcelona do have history for overcoming first-leg losses to eliminate the Parisians, and just last week the Catalan side overturned Sevilla’s 2-0 advantage in the Copa del Rey semi-finals to progress, thanks to a 3-0 victory in the second meeting.

However, with Kylian Mbappe and co on fire at the moment, this could be another night to forget for Barcelona and may see Lionel Messi’s final Champions League appearance for the club.

When is PSG v Barcelona on TV?

PSG v Barcelona

PSG v Barcelona will take place on Wednesday 10th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Liverpool v RB Leipzig, which kicks-off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is PSG v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream PSG v Barcelona online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSG v Barcelona team news

PSG: Pochettino may be able to call on the services of Neymar after the Brazilian returned to training ahead of the clash with his former club.

Alessandro Florenzi might also be available as he continues to recover from injury, although long-term absentee Juan Bernat won’t feature, nor will Moise Kean, after the on-loan Everton man tested positive for COVID-19.

Barcelona: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho will all be absent for the match through injury, while Ronald Araujo may return after missing the weekend win over Osasuna with an ankle injury.

Of late, Ronald Koeman has opted for a 3-5-2 shape, which has seen Jordi Alba move into midfield and Messi push into a central striker role.

PSG v Barcelona odds

Our prediction: PSG v Barcelona

We’ve seen some incredible second-leg turnarounds in the Champions League over recent seasons, but this would be up there as one of the greatest in the competition’s history.

Not only do PSG look deadly on the front foot, they haven’t conceded in the last three league games. With Barcelona needing to net at least four at the Parc des Princes to qualify, this really does seem a tall order.

The Parisians are among the favourites to win the competition, and few would rule them out from going one step further this season after last year’s final heartbreak.

Our prediction: PSG 3-2 Barcelona (16/1 at bet365)

