The former Manchester United man appears set to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in a record-shattering £173m per year deal. If he does so, this could be the last significant game of Ronaldo's career for both club and country.

Portugal face Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 with Cristiano Ronaldo entering each game knowing it could be his last on the biggest stage.

He will be desperate to go out with a bang, preferably having scored and hoisted the famous Jules Rimet trophy high, but this Round of 16 encounter is far from a straightforward task.

Switzerland are perennial knockout qualifiers and stunned France last year by ditching them out of Euro 2020. The Swiss almost eliminated Spain as well, but fell in the penalty shootout.

They are built for these big games and will happily dig in to frustrate Ronaldo before choosing their moment to strike. This has potential to be the best game of the Round of 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Switzerland on TV and online.

When is Portugal v Switzerland?

Portugal v Switzerland will take place on Tuesday 6th December 2022.

Portugal v Switzerland kick-off time

Portugal v Switzerland will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Portugal v Switzerland on?

Portugal v Switzerland will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6:15pm.

How to live stream Portugal v Switzerland online

You can also live stream the Portugal v Switzerland game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Portugal v Switzerland referee

The referee for Portugal v Switzerland has been confirmed as Cesar Ramos of Mexico.

Portugal v Switzerland radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Portugal v Switzerland odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Portugal (17/2) Draw (5/2) Switzerland (7/2)*

Portugal v Switzerland prediction

