With the winner of France and Belgium waiting in the next round, and Germany and Spain also on their side of the draw, Portugal cannot afford to let that loss derail their momentum.

Their first priority, however, will be avoiding a slip-up and reaching the quarter-finals.

As England found out, Slovenia can make things difficult for opposition sides, while goalkeeper Jan Oblak is one of the best in the world and striker Benjamin Šeško is always a threat.

They have already made history by reaching the knockout stages of the Euros for the first time in their history, but Matjaž Kek's men will be determined to do all they can to ensure their run doesn't end on Monday night.

We've seen some fantastic upsets already in this tournament, and Slovenia will look to cause one of their own against Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Portugal v Slovenia on TV and online.

When is Portugal v Slovenia?

Portugal v Slovenia will take place on Monday 1st July 2024.

Portugal v Slovenia kick-off time

Portugal v Slovenia will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Portugal v Slovenia on?

Portugal v Slovenia will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Portugal v Slovenia online

You can also live stream Portugal v Slovenia online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Portugal v Slovenia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

