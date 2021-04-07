What channel is Porto v Chelsea Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea and Porto are set to meet in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg to compete for the chance to progress to the last four of Europe’s premier competition.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will be looking to bounce back from the weekend’s shock defeat against West Brom when they make their return to Champions League fixtures.

The Blues lost 5-2 at home to the relegation-threatened club in what his Tuchel’s first defeat since taking the reins at Stamford Bridge.

After eliminating Atlético Madrid in the last-16, Chelsea are preparing to take on the well-organised Porto side.

The Portuguese outfit eliminated Juventus in the previous stage and have saved their best form for European competitions this season.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Porto v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Porto v Chelsea on TV?

Porto v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 7th April 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Porto v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this gameweek including Bayern v PSG, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Porto v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Porto v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Porto v Chelsea team news

Porto: Sérgio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi will miss out through suspension, but on-loan Chelsea man Malang Sarr is available for Sérgio Conceição’s side.

Pepe’s superb performances helped Porto progress in the last round and he will have to be at his best again if the 2004 European champions are to win on Wednesday.

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté and Tammy Abraham look set to miss out through injury, while Christian Pulisic may also not play after coming off with a knock at the weekend.

Antonio Rüdiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga were involved in a training-ground bust-up and could also miss out as a result. Meanwhile, Thiago Silva’s red card against West Brom will have no impact on his availability for this fixture.

Our prediction: Porto v Chelsea

Chelsea certainly shouldn’t underestimate a Porto side who have conceded just once at home in four Champions League games this season – although Wednesday’s game will actually be played in Seville.

They’ve also won their last three league matches and have repeatedly performed well in Europe this term.

Despite that, Chelsea will want to show Saturday’s thumping loss at Stamford Bridge was a one-off, and will hope to return to their usual defence-savvy selves.

Our prediction: Porto 0-1 Chelsea (5/1 at bet365)

