Olympics 2024 football on TV: Channel, schedule, live stream
Your guide to football at the Olympic Games 2024, including TV coverage and schedule.
With an identical game format to traditional FIFA competitions, it can be difficult at first to see what separates Olympic football from the usual international game.
Look a little closer, however, and the differences become apparent - the squad size is limited to 18, forcing some hard choices on management. More importantly, for the men’s competition, there is an age limit of 23 for all but three players in the squad, skewing the competition towards up-and-coming players rather than allowing nations to simply field their national sides.
As such, the Olympics is a place to see football stars of the future, with the likes of Ferenc Puskas, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi all having represented their countries.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to football at the Olympic Games in 2024.
When is football at the Olympics 2024?
Football at the Olympics begins on Wednesday 24th July.
The sheer number of matches that need to be played means that Olympic football actually starts two days before the opening ceremony. Matches will be played in seven cities around France including Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux, with the final taking place at the Parc de Princes, home of Paris St Germain.
The men’s competition will start with four groups of four teams, from which the top two teams in each will progress to the quarter-finals. The women’s competition will have three groups, with the two highest scoring third-place teams joining the top two from each group in the quarter finals.
There will be between six and eight group matches a day from the 24th to the 31st of July, after which there will be a day's break before the men’s quarter-finals on the 2nd of August, the women’s on the 3rd, with semi-finals happening on the 5th and 6th and the gold medal matches on the 9th (men's) and 10th (women's). There will also be bronze medal matches on the 8th and 9th of August.
Team GB football at the Olympics 2024
Unfortunately, there will be no Team GB football teams at the Olympics in 2024.
Because there are separate football associations in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, with only England’s being affiliated with the IOC, it has traditionally been difficult for a GB team to take part in Olympic football. As hosts in 2012 a team was put together, but before and after that Team GB has largely chosen not to compete in men’s Olympic football, while the women’s team failed to qualify for the 2024 tournament.
As a rule, nations from Africa and Latin America dominate the tournament, with Brazil having won gold at both Rio and Tokyo. Home advantage and the sheer number of high quality professionals make France another hot medal prospect, even without Kylian Mbappé, who had initially expressed a desire to play before disapproval from his professional club, Real Madrid, made him rethink his position.
Olympics 2024 football on TV
You can tune in to watch every football match live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.
Certain matches from the men's and women's tournaments could be selected for broadcast on BBC. However, a lack of Team GB in either tournament means you're less likely to see the action on free-to-air TV.
Every single minute of Olympics action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.
Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.
Olympics 2024 football schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Men's
Wednesday 24th July
Group B: Argentina v Morocco (2pm) Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Group C: Uzbekistan v Spain (2pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
Group C: Egypt v Dominican Republic (4pm) Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Group A: Guinea v New Zealand (4pm) Stade de Nice
Group B: Iraq v Ukraine (6pm) Stade de Lyon
Group D: Japan v Paraguay (6pm) Stade de Bordeaux
Group A: France v USA (8pm) Stade de Marseille
Group D: Mali v Israel (8pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
Saturday 27th July
Group B: Argentina v Iraq (2pm) Stade de Lyon
Group C: Dominican Republic v Spain (2pm) Stade de Bordeaux
Group C: Uzbekistan v Egypt (4pm) Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Group B: Ukraine v Morocco (4pm) Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Group A: New Zealand v USA (6pm) Stade de Marseille
Group D: Israel v Paraguay (6pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
Group A: France v Guinea (8pm) Stade de Nice
Group D: Japan v Mali (8pm) Stade de Bordeaux
Tuesday 30th July
Group C: Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan (2pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
Group C: Spain v Egypt (2pm) Stade de Bordeaux
Group B: Ukraine v Argentina (4pm) Stade de Lyon
Group B: Morocco v Iraq (4pm) Stade de Nice
Group A: New Zealand v France (6pm) Stade de Marseille
Group A: USA v Guinea (6pm) Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Group D: Israel v Japan (8pm) Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Group D: Paraguay v Mali (8pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
Friday 2nd August
QF1: 1B v 2A (2pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
QF2: 1D v 2C (4pm) Stade de Lyon
QF3: 1C v 2D (6pm) Stade de Marseille
QF4: 1A v 2B (8pm) Stade de Bordeaux
Monday 5th August
SF1: Winner Match QF1 v Winner Match QF2 (5pm) Stade de Marseille
SF2: Winner Match QF4 v Winner Match QF3 (8pm) Stade de Lyon
Thursday 8th August
Bronze medal match: Loser SF1 v Loser Match SF2 (4pm) Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Friday 9th August
Gold medal match: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (5pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
Women's
Thursday 25th July
Group C: Spain v Japan (4pm) Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Group A: Canada v New Zealand (4pm) Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Group C: Nigeria v Brazil (6pm) Stade de Bordeaux
Group B: Germany v Australia (6pm) Stade de Marseille
Group A: France v Colombia (8pm) Stade de Lyon
Group B: USA v Zambia (8pm) Stade de Nice
Sunday 28th July
Group C: Brazil v Japan (4pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
Group A: New Zealand v Colombia (4pm) Stade de Lyon
Group C: Spain v Nigeria (6pm) Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Group B: Australia v Zambia (6pm) Stade de Nice
Group A: France v Canada (8pm) Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Group B: USA v Germany (8pm) Stade de Marseille
Wednesday 31st July
Group C: Brazil v Spain (4pm) Stade de Bordeaux
Group C: Japan v Nigeria (4pm) Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Group B: Australia v USA (6pm) Stade de Marseille
Group B: Zambia v Germany (6pm) Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne
Group A: New Zealand v France (8pm) Stade de Lyon
Group A: Colombia v Canada (8pm) Stade de Nice
Saturday 3rd August
QF1: 1B v 2C (2pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
QF2: 1C v 3A/B (4pm) Stade de Lyon
QF3: 2A v 2B (6pm) Stade de Marseille
QF4: 1A v 3B/C (8pm) Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes
Tuesday 6th August
SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF3 (5pm) Stade de Lyon
SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF2 (8pm) Stade de Marseille
Friday 9th August
Bronze medal match: Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (2pm) Stade de Lyon
Saturday 10th August
Gold medal match: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (4pm) Parc des Princes, Paris
