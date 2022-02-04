Since the Welsh coach took charge in September, the Reds have transformed from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls and even knocked out Arsenal in the third round of this competition back in January.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to keep the good feeling under manager Steve Cooper going when they host Leicester City in the latest round of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

The 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Sunday will have done little to take the wind out of their sails and we can expect a City Ground packed full of Garibaldi red on Sunday.

Holders Leicester made a strong start to their FA Cup defence with a 4-1 win over Watford in the third round but they've struggled to return to their 2020/21 levels this season.

The last thing Brendan Rodgers needs is a cup upset, particularly after their stoppage-time capitulation against Tottenham in January, but his side's first trip to the City Ground in eight years will be a tough test.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Leicester City on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Leicester City?

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City will take place on Sunday 6th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City will kick off at 4pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fourth round ties over the weekend, plus Man Utd v Middlesbrough live on Friday night.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Leicester City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 3:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Leicester City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Samba; Yates, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Colback, Garner, Lowe; Johnson, Davis, Zinckernagel

Leicester City predicted XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City odds

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

The Premier League winter break may just have come at the perfect time for Leicester, allowing their squad some time to rest up ahead of this all East Midlands tie.

Rodgers' side have struggled to put a consistent run of results together in the league but the FA Cup proved a welcome relief last month and they won't want to see their defence of it ended by Forest on Sunday.

The Reds will feel confident of coming away with a result but you'd expect Leicester to be able to secure their place in the next round of the competition.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Leicester City (14/1 at bet365)

