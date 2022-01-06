What channel is Nottingham Forest v Arsenal FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Nottingham Forest take on Arsenal in one of the most attractive FA Cup matches of the third round.

The Championship side have experienced a turbulent period in recent years, lurching from play-off disappointments to relegation battles and back again.

In 2021/22, Forest are back in play-off contention mode. They sit in ninth with optimism under Steve Cooper despite defeats in recent weeks.

They face an Arsenal side who have trusted their young guns to forge a path through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals against lower-league opponents all season long.

Mikel Arteta will place his faith in the youngsters once again this weekend as they bid to impress the Spanish boss who is finally starting to deliver progress in north London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 9th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal will kick off at 5:10pm.

There are numerous FA Cup third round games taking place this weekend.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:20pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Arsenal online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Horvath; Back, Cook, Fernandes, Richardson; Garner, Cafu; Lolley, Carvalho, Zinckernagel; Davis

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Mari; Soares, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Patino, Tavares; Nketiah, Balogun

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Arsenal will field their crop of youngsters once again in a domestic cup competition. Eddie Nketiah – fresh from scoring four goals against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals – will relish the opportunity to impress again.

However, Forest are not to be underestimated in this one. They boast a solid squad with ambitions of reaching the Premier League this year.

Away trips to promotion-chasing Championship teams are among the toughest ties to be handed in domestic competitions and Forest could do enough to force a replay at the Emirates here.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Arsenal (6/1 at bet365)

