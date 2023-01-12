The streaming service has partnered with FIFA+ for the as-yet-untitled World Cup series that will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams from the tournament and will launch in 2023.

Netflix has announced two new docuseries that will explore the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and international rugby tournament the Six Nations.

From the producers of the hit series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the Six Nations series will debut in 2024 and promises to take fans inside the world of the annual international rugby tournament, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar.

These two series join an expanding slate of sports documentary series at Netflix, with Formula 1: Drive to Survive set to return for its fifth season on 24th February, tennis series Break Point launching on 13th January, and golf series Full Swing set to arrive on 15th February.

Later in 2023, Netflix will also premiere a behind-the-scenes docuseries from the 2022 Tour de France – following eight teams of cyclists over the gruelling three-week tour – as well as Heart of Invictus, a series following competitors in the Invictus Games and the first documentary series to be co-produced by Netflix with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s company, Archewell Productions.

"This eclectic group of new and returning series reinforces that we are committed to delivering the best sports stories to our fans," said Brandon Riegg – Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix.

"By going behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest sporting events with unprecedented access, we have a unique opportunity to share the triumphs, tribulations and drama of these iconic moments with our hundreds of millions of global members."

In July 2022, Netflix also announced a multi-part series exploring the life and career of David Beckham, with the documentary spanning four decades and promising to feature "never-before-seen personal archive footage".

