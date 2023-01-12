Full Swing comes from the same team behind hit F1 series Drive to Survive and brand new tennis doc Break Point , and will similarly see viewers granted unprecedented access to players at the very top of the sport.

In recent months, Netflix has been putting a far greater focus on its sport content – and next in line is an "immersive documentary series" about the world of professional golf.

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are among the big names to participate in the series, as the trials and tribulations of life on the PGA tour are laid bare.

Read on for everything you need to know about Break Point on Netflix.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's now been confirmed that the series will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 15th February 2023, with all eight episodes arriving at the same time.

What is Full Swing about?

Billed as an "immersive documentary series", Full Swing follows several of the world's most renowned professional golfers across an intense season on the PGA Tour.

The series includes a behind-the-scenes look at the most important events on the golfing calendar – including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open, The Open Championship, and the FedExCup Playoffs – with exclusive insight throughout.

According to Netflix, it "will give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins and losses and witness what it takes to compete – and succeed – at the highest level in men’s professional golf".

Who will feature in Full Swing season 1?

Full Swing. Netflix

Many of the most recognisable faces from the world of golf have agreed to take part in the series – and you can find a full list of them below:

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

Scottie Scheffler

Ian Poulter

Rory McIlroy

Dustin Johnson

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sahith Theegala

Joel Dahmen

Mito Pereira

Cameron Young

Full Swing trailer

You can watch a short trailer for the series below – which confirms the participating talent and sees Ian Poulter tease: "You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour."

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.