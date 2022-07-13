The currently untitled documentary is set to explore Beckham's life, featuring "never-before-seen personal archive footage" spanning four decades.

David Beckham is the latest footballer to star in his own Netflix documentary, with the streamer announcing a multi-part series about the sport celebrity.

Following the footballer's career from his humble beginnings in East London to becoming one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet, the documentary will interview Beckham himself as well as family, friends and key figures in his life.

David Beckham playing for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League in 1999 Clive Brunskill /Allsport via Getty

Directed by Oscar-winning documentarian and Succession star Fisher Stevens, the docuseries will "go beyond the shine of stardom" and explore his journey both on and off the pitch.

Searching for Sugar Man's John Battsek is on board to produce the series, while Amy's Chris King and Don't F**k with Cats' Bjorn Johnson are signed up to edit with Three Identical Strangers' Tim Cragg on cinematography.

Beckham began his professional football career in 1991, playing for Manchester United until 2003 and England from 1996 until 2009.

During his career, Beckham won 19 major trophies including six Premiere League titles, two FA Cups and won the Champions League before retiring 2013.

Netflix's upcoming docuseries won't be Beckham's first dip into the streaming world, with the footballer also starring in Disney Plus show Save Our Squad.

The show follows the footballer as he returns to East London to mentor grassroots teams that are struggling to survive in the league whilst nurturing the young talent that see him as a role model.

