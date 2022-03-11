Best true crime series available to watch now

From Netflix's array of hits like Tiger Kin g and The Tinder Swindler , to McMillions, The Inventor and other documentaries that Sky has to offer, there's so much to pick from that it can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Whether it's murder, fraud, pyramid schemes or a twisted cult, sometimes all we're in the mood for after a long day is a true crime documentary – and thankfully, we're spoilt for choice when it comes to the selection of factual titles out there.

Not to worry – we've selected a few of our favourite true crime documentaries so you can dive straight into the minds of some notorious criminals without spending hours scrolling.

Read on for our selection of the most interesting documentaries available to stream right now.