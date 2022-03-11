Best true crime series available to watch now
Showing items 1 to 10 of 10
Tiger King
- 2020
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 15
Summary:
A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot.How to watch
Why watch Tiger King? :
If you happen to be in the small minority of Netflix subscribers who have never seen Tiger King, then now is the time to binge all seven episodes of the wild 2020 series about a feud between two exotic animal owners that ends in one of them being sent to prison.
The docuseries, which is one of Netflix's most successful titles to date, looks at the big cat industry in the US and the rivalry between conservationist Carole Baskin and zoo owner Joe Exotic, their murky pasts and the legal battle that ensued between them.
A fascinating watch, Tiger King is mandatory viewing for true-crime fans.
Worst Roommate Ever
- 2022
- Crime/detective
- Documentary and factual
- 15
Summary:
When Alex Miller let Jed Creek rent her room via Craigslist, she had no idea that he was a notorious serial squatter, and that he would his knowledge of tenancy laws to slowly kick her out of her own home.How to watch
Why watch Worst Roommate Ever? :
While most of us have had to deal with messy flatmates in our time, the subjects in Netflix docuseries Worst Roommate Ever will make you think twice the next time you want to complain about your living situation.
The five-part documentary looks at four criminal cases that happened in shared living accommodation, from the killer pensioner Dorothea Puente to marathon-running fraudster Youssef Khater, who was convicted of attempted murder.
LuLaRich
- 2021
- Documentary and factual
Summary:
LuLaRoe, the billion dollar clothing empire accused of misleading thousands of women with their multi-level marketing platform, is analyzed.How to watch
Why watch LuLaRich?:
Amazon Prime Video gave us the fascinating pyramid scheme documentary LuLaRich at the end of last year, looking into LuLaRoe and allegations that the clothing empire is actually a multi-level marketing company.
The four-part series follows the unravelling of the women's clothing brand, which became infamous for selling products through social media and for the class-action lawsuits filed against it, accusing the company of being a pyramid scheme – claims which the company strongly denies.
Featuring interviews with former employees, journalists and multi-level marketing experts, LuLaRich is a revealing exploration of this notorious business.
The Tinder Swindler
- Crime/detective
- Documentary and factual
- 2022
- Felicity Morris
- 114 mins
- 15
Summary:
Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online, then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.How to watch
Why watch The Tinder Swindler?:
Netflix looks at catfishing on a whole other level in The Tinder Swindler – the true crime documentary about Simon Leviev, a fraudster who emotionally manipulated his Tinder dates into giving him money.
The film interviews women who say they were tricked by Leviev into sending him large amounts of cash that were never repaid, with the con artist taking them on private jets and lavish dinner dates before saying that he needed their money to hide from his enemies.
One of the most-talked about documentaries of the year so far, The Tinder Swindler is a timely cautionary tale that captivates with its unbelievable story.
The Nilsen Files
- 2022
- Documentary and factual
- Crime/detective
Summary:
Michael Ogden re-examines the case of serial killer Dennis NilsenHow to watch
Why watch The Nilsen Files? :
Available to stream on BBC iPlayer, The Nilsen Files is a three-part documentary looking into one of the UK's most notorious serial killers – Dennis Nilsen.
The series looks at how the police went about catching Nilsen, who killed at least 15 men between 1978 and 1983 in London, and why the criminal managed to commit atrocities without attracting attention for so long.
An interesting but upsetting dive into Nilsen's crimes, this BBC Two docuseries makes for an informative watch – especially if you were fascinated by ITV's drama Des, starring David Tennant as Nilsen.
The Staircase
- 2004
- Crime/detective
- Documentary and factual
- 15
Summary:
The high-profile murder trial of American novelist Michael Peterson following the death of his wife in 2001.How to watch
Why watch The Staircase?:
Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's docuseries The Staircase may have been originally released in 2004, but since it arrived on Netflix in 2018 with brand new episodes, it's picked up another generation of viewers – so much so that Colin Firth is starring in HBO Max's dramatisation later this year.
The 13-part series looks at the death of Kathleen Peterson, whose husband – novelist Michael Peterson – was convicted of her murder.
An intriguing look at a complicated case, The Staircase is a must-watch for true-crime fans.
McMillions
- 2020
- Crime/detective
- Documentary and factual
Summary:
A detailed account of the McDonald's Monopoly game scam during the 1990s as told by the participants in the case, including the prizewinners and the FBI agents involved.How to watch
Why watch McMillions?:
Sky launched its documentaries channel back in 2020 in the best possible way – with HBO's true-crime series McMillions.
The six-part series investigates the McDonald's Monopoly promotion between 1989 and 2001, looking at how Jerry Jacobson, the head of security for the agency running the promotion, defrauded the company and recruited a wide range of accomplices.
Produced by Mark Wahlberg, McMillions expertly examines the chaos around this massive controversy that saw fraudsters take home $24 million worth over several years.
The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst
- Documentary and factual
- Thriller
How to watch
- 2015
- Andrew Jarecki
- 240 mins
Why watch The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst?:
One of the most talked-about documentaries of 2015, The Jinx was a terrifying look at Robert Durst, a real estate agent who was convicted of murdering his friend Susan Berman in 2000 after the series aired.
Directed by Andrew Jarecki, the series looks at the unsolved disappearance of Durst's wife Kathie, the killing of Berman and the murder of Durst's neighbour Morris Black – with Durst suspected of committing the first two murders and confessing to the third.
An Emmy-nominated series, The Jinx is a jaw-dropping piece of television that is even more chilling when you consider the show's aftermath.
Fyre
- Crime/detective
- Documentary and factual
- 2018
- Chris Smith
- 97 mins
- 15
Summary:
An exclusive behind the scenes look at the infamous unraveling of the Fyre music festival.How to watch
Why watch Fyre?:
Netflix looks at one of the biggest scandals of 2017 in Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened – a documentary about conman Billy McFarland and his failed attempt to put on Fyre Festival, a disastrous luxury event in the Bahamas.
The film follows McFarland and his team as they advertise Fyre Festival as a music event for the rich and wealthy, only for the debacle to turn into a headline-making holiday from hell that resulted in McFarland being sentenced to six years in federal prison.
An Emmy-nominated documentary that packs a punch, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened makes for tense yet entertaining viewing.
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Crime/detective
- Documentary and factual
- 2019
- Alex Gibney
- 119 mins
Summary:
The story of Theranos, a multi-billion dollar tech company, its founder Elizabeth Holmes, the youngest self-made female billionaire, and the massive fraud that collapsed the company.How to watch
Why watch The Inventor?:
If you've been enjoying Disney Plus' The Dropout, then why not dive into the true story with The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley on Sky.
The 2019 documentary looks at the rise and downfall of Elizabeth Holmes – an American biotechnology entrepreneur who claimed to have developed a revolutionary method of blood testing.
With Holmes now facing up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of fraud in January, there couldn't be a better time to learn more about this fascinating story with this thorough examination of the case.