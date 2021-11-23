What channel is Mura v Tottenham Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham can take a big step towards progressing from their Europa Conference League group with a victory at Mura this Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Spurs have endured an awkward time on the continent during the inaugural season of the third-tier competition, with seven points from four games.

If they defeat Mura and Rennes defeat Vitesse, they will qualify for the next phase, otherwise it will go down to a final encounter with Rennes in December.

Antonio Conte has lit a spark in Tottenham since his arrival, evidenced by his passionate celebrations after victory over Leeds at the weekend. He will expect three points here.

Mura are bottom of Group G with four defeats in as many matches. They have conceded 10 goals in that time and only found the net twice. They are mathematically unable to qualify for the next stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mura v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Mura v Tottenham?

Mura v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 25th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Mura v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rapid Wien v West Ham.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Mura v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Mura v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Mura v Tottenham team news

Mura predicted XI: Obradovic; Kous, Karamarko, Marusko, Karnicnik, Sturm; Pucko, Lorbek, Horvat, Lotric; Marosa

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Tanganga, Sanchez, Rodon; Doherty, Skipp, Ndombele, Sessegnon; Gil, Kane, Bergwijn

Mura v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Mura (14/1) Draw (11/2) Tottenham (2/11)*

For all the latest Europa Conference League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Mura v Tottenham

Conte won’t see the opponent, he will just see another game that needs to be won.

It doesn’t matter who Spurs are up against in the weeks to come, wins are all that matter. Points on the board, restored confidence, greater consistency and a winning mentality.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are creeping into form in terms of their performances, but haven’t found their rhythm in terms of adding goals and assists to their records. This is a big opportunity for either of them to rekindle the fire – if they play.

Our prediction: Mura 0-2 Tottenham (9/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.