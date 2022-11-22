Croatia lost against France in the final four years ago but they look ready to have another deep run in the tournament after a successful qualifying campaign.

2018 World Cup finalists Croatia get their 2022 campaign underway against potential dark horses Morocco on Wednesday morning.

Zlatko Dalic's men won seven of their ten games, losing just once. They also scored 21 times and conceded only four times in that period.

Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball award in Russia, will be the heartbeat for this Croatia side and they'll be hopeful of reaching at least the semi-finals.

Morocco, meanwhile, could be the surprise package in Group F. They topped their qualifying group, winning six from six.

They'll be reliant on Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech as a playmaker and goalscorer, while they can also call upon PSG's Achraf Hakimi down the right.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Morocco v Croatia on TV and online.

When is Morocco v Croatia?

Morocco v Croatia will take place on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.

Morocco v Croatia kick-off time

Morocco v Croatia will kick off at 10am.

What TV channel is Morocco v Croatia on?

Morocco v Croatia will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 9:30am.

How to live stream Morocco v Croatia online

You can also live stream the Morocco v Croatia game online via the ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Morocco v Croatia referee

The referee for Morocco v Croatia has been confirmed as Fernando Rapallini of Argentina.

Morocco v Croatia team news

Morocco predicted line-up: Bono; Hakimi, Dari, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Croatia predicted line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.



Morocco v Croatia odds

Morocco v Croatia prediction

Despite Morocco being the dark horses for many, Croatia should have too much for Hakim Ziyech and co.

Croatia had a brilliant qualifying campaign and they usually turn up on the big stages of the World Cup and the European Championships.

Luka Modric knows time isn't on his side at 37 years old and this could be his last World Cup before retirement, so he'll be keen to inspire his side to have a deep run in the tournament.

Our prediction: Morocco 1-2 Croatia (9/1 at bet365)

