What channel is Man Utd v Young Boys Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United can relax heading into the last of their Champions League fixtures on TV knowing that they have qualified for the knockout rounds as group winners.

Their last encounter with Villarreal was the crucial one. Had they been defeated, the mood going into this game with Young Boys would have been entirely flipped.

However, that victory has United sitting three points clear at the top with a superior head-to-head record over Villarreal, which comes before goal difference in the Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick will taste Champions League football with Manchester United for the first time following a winning start to life as boss against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Young Boys are bottom of the group and have been mathematically ruled out of qualification due to the fact that second and third-placed Villarreal and Atalanta face each other in their final game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Young Boys on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Young Boys?

Man Utd v Young Boys will take place on Wednesday 8th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Young Boys will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Zenit v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Young Boys on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Young Boys online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Young Boys team news

Man Utd predicted XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Sancho, Mata, Elanga; Greenwood

Young Boys predicted XI: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu

Man Utd v Young Boys odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Young Boys

Every game is a chance for Ralf Rangnick to impress, to improve his side, and to implement his grand plans during his potentially short spell as boss.

He won’t field his strongest XI available, but he will understand the value of a strong start in the hotseat.

Expect a rotated squad to be injected with fresh energy as they seek to impress the new man. Which fringe players can force their way back into first-team reckoning?

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Young Boys (15/2 at bet365).

