The Red Devils came away 8-1 winners the last time they met in 1999 – with Ole Gunnar Solskjær scoring four and both Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke bagging a brace – and have won all of the last six meetings between the pair.

The resumption of the Premier League continues on Tuesday as Manchester United and Nottingham Forest face off at Old Trafford in the first competitive fixture between them in more than 23 years.

But lots has changed at both clubs since and Erik ten Hag will have learned from his initial months in English football that nothing can be taken for granted.

The World Cup may be over but the action-packed Premier League schedule means there is certainly going to be no shortage of football over the next few weeks.

Both managers will have been keen to make the most of some added time to work with their squads but the return of fixtures gives them the chance to take a step toward their goals for 2022/23 – with Man Utd chasing a place in the top four and Nottingham Forest battling for survival.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest?

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will take place on Tuesday 27th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action and the popular All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Man Utd v Nottingham Forest online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest odds

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest prediction

