On Tuesday, relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest head north to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford – the first competitive fixture between the pair since 1999.

With the World Cup wrapped up, our full focus turns back to domestic football and there is a mouthwatering Premier League schedule across the festive period.

The Red Devils won the last meeting 8-1 and will be high on confidence after a momentum-boosting win over Fulham ahead of the World Cup break ensured they kept pace in the race for the top four.

Lots has been made of the number of new recruits that were drafted in at The City Ground over the summer and the month-and-a-half break should have given more time for them to settle.

It may not be the fortress it once was but returning to Premier League action with a trip to Old Trafford will be a test of just how much progress Steve Cooper and co. have made.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Nottingham Forest?

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 27th December 2022.

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Anthony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, O'Brien; Johnson, Awoniyi, Lingard

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest prediction

Nottingham Forest will look to make the most of the absences of first choice centre-back duo Lisandro Martinez and Rafael Varane by trying to get at their hosts early.

That's how teams have had success against Man Utd this term and after regrouping during the break, the Reds will have a point to prove up in the North West.

That approach could leave space at the back for ten Hag's team to exploit, however, and they've certainly got the players to do just that.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Nottingham Forest (12/1 at bet365)

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest odds

bet365 odds: Man Utd (3/10) Draw (9/2) Nottingham Forest (15/2)

