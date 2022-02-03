Things finally looked like they were starting to click for the Red Devils under Ralf Rangnick in the final few weeks of January, with back-to-back wins against Brentford and West Ham United, and the hosts will be well-rested due to the international break.

The latest round of FA Cup fixtures on TV kick-off at Old Trafford on Friday evening as Manchester United host Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the competition.

They've climbed to fourth in the Premier League table and will now be keen to clinch their place in the next round of the FA Cup.

Boro will arrive in the North West high in confidence having been in frightening form since the appointment of Chris Wilder in November – winning eight of their last 10 games under the former Sheffield United boss.

Now armed with a few Premier League loanees after an impressive January transfer window, the Teessiders have climbed into the Championship play-off places and will be eyeing an upset on Friday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Middlesbrough?

Man Utd v Middlesbrough will take place on Friday 4th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fourth round ties being played across the weekend, including Kidderminster v West Ham.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Middlesbrough on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Middlesbrough online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Middlesbrough team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Matic, McTominay, Fernandes; Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Tavernier, Howson, Taylor; Balogun, Sporar

Our prediction: Man Utd v Middlesbrough

Old Trafford no longer has the aura it used to and Wilder's side will arrive with the belief that they can pull off an upset but though they've not been fully convincing, United did seem to have turned a corner ahead of the international break.

Boro are certainly not to be underestimated and have become a difficult side to beat over the past few months but Friday's game may just be a step too far for them.

Rangnick is likely to name a full-strength side that, fully rested and ready to go, should be too much for Championship opposition

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Middlesbrough (11/1 at bet365)

