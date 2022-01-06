What channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are under pressure to improve quickly in 2021/22 with Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round coming up next.

United have slid to seventh in the Premier League table following a defeat to Wolves on Monday night this week.

Ralf Rangnick is under pressure to steady the ship and steer it back into European football contention. His chances of landing the job on a longer-term basis will only continue to narrow if he can’t extract more from his key players.

Villa have been all-or-nothing this term so far with seven wins, 11 defeats and just one draw in the Premier League.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will be desperate to pile the misery on United as he rolls up to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Aston Villa?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will take place on Monday 10th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:55pm.

There are numerous FA Cup third round games taking place this weekend, plus Man Utd v Aston Villa live on Monday night.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Aston Villa online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man Utd v Aston Villa team news

Man Utd predicted XI: Henderson; Dalot, Jones, Maguire, Shaw; Fernandes, Van de Beek, McTominay, Lingard; Rashford, Ronaldo

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Aston Villa

United’s squad appears to be in disarray. All snippets, interview clips and noises coming from experienced players such as Luke Shaw paint a less than perfect picture behind the scenes.

They go into this game under pressure to perform, though the FA Cup is simply not their priority in 2021/22.

Villa are unlikely to be drawn into a European football fight or relegation battle, but the FA Cup really is a competition they could go far in. They will field a strong XI and could round off the weekend’s action with an upset.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Aston Villa (14/1 at bet365)

