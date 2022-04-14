That game finished 2-2 to keep Man City a point ahead in the title race but with a place in the FA Cup final on the line, Saturday's contest will have a winner.

Just six days on from their epic Premier League encounter, Manchester City and Liverpool meet at Wembley in the latest round of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

With both teams still capable of winning the treble this season, securing a place back at Wembley in May – against either Chelsea or Crystal Palace – would aid their pursuit of history and may even prove a momentum-swinging moment in the Premier League title race.

Watch FA Cup highlights this weekend

After their Carabao Cup final success in February, the FA Cup is the only bit of major domestic silverware that Jurgen Klopp has not got his hands on as Liverpool boss.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, lifted the trophy in 2018/19 – a season in which they narrowly beat the Reds to the league title.

It promises to be another absolute cracker and not one that you'll want to miss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 16th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 3:30pm.

There are two FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Crystal Palace on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 3pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Liverpool team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man City v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Man City v Liverpool

Last weekend's meeting was a strange encounter, with Man City dominating the first half but Liverpool looking the better of the sides after the break.

There was certainly no shortage of chances and we can expect the same again at Wembley despite everything that is on the line.

Sunday's draw was a better result for Guardiola's side than for Klopp's and that may just give them the momentum heading into this one.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Liverpool (17/2 at bet365)

