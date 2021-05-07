What channel is Man City v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are within one game of winning a seventh English title but will have to do it the hard way to clinch the trophy on Saturday as they come up against Chelsea.

Advertisement

City are 13 points ahead of second-place Manchester United with the Red Devils having just five Premier League fixtures remaining. It means one more win for Pep Guardiola’s men will be enough to see them to the championship.

Chelsea, however, aren’t likely to lie down here as they battle to secure a top-four finish and nail a Champions League spot for next season.

The Blues have performed wonders under new manager Thomas Tuchel and come into the weekend three points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, who play Everton on Sunday.

Chelseas’s run-in is far from straightforward, with ties against Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa to come. Yet even a point against the to-be champions would be a positive outcome for the Londoners.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Man City v Chelsea on TV?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 8 May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Everton, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Chelsea team news

Man City: John Stones is suspended following his red card picked up against Aston Villa last month.

Apart from that City have a fully fit squad, but Guardiola is likely to change things around following the energy-sapping Champions League win over PSG last Tuesday.

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic remains a doubt but isn’t far off returning to action, while Cesar Azpilicueta could be rested after a big performance during midweek.

Timo Werner could also be rested with Christian Pulisic coming into the starting XI after a fantastic cameo performance against Madrid.

Man City v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (5/6) Draw (13/5) Chelsea (16/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Chelsea

City have been on cruise control for much of the past four months as they’ve sauntered to the Premier League title, but Chelsea are one of the few teams that genuinely threaten Guardiola’s outfit.

The Blues delivered a gritty performance in the 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over City, in which they restricted their opponents to just a handful of shots on goal at Wembley.

Gabriel Jesus and co. will have plenty more chances this Saturday, but Chelsea are defending supremely well right now. This could be a tight game that results in the points being shared.

Our prediction: Man City 1-1 Chelsea (13/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.