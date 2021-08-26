What channel is Man City v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will hope to up the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s former prodigy Mikel Arteta when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

City have started in mixed form after suffering two defeats in two games – the Community Shield against Leicester and opening top flight game against Tottenham – but swept aside Norwich 5-0 in a return to form last week.

City’s clash with Arsenal looks like one of the jewels of the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, and the Gunners know how important it is to produce a big display here.

Arteta has failed to convince many of the Arsenal faithful during his tenure so far, and he must prove he is the man to steer back into the elite pack of teams alongside City.

Arsenal enjoyed a confidence-boosting victory over West Brom in their Carabao Cup encounter on Wednesday, but can they record a similar result against opponents of the calibre they aspire to?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal on TV?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 28th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

Man City v Arsenal team news

Man City predicted XI: TBC

Arsenal predicted XI: TBC

Man City v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Man City v Arsenal

City were defeated after two awkward encounters, but ruling them out or downplaying their ability is pure folly.

Jack Grealish showed flashes of why he cost a British transfer fee record, while Kevin De Bruyne is coming back into the side and will no doubt produce another scintillating season.

Arsenal stepped it up against an attacking, youthful and, at times, naive West Brom team, but they face an altogether different challenge against City and they’re unlikely to clear the hurdle.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Arsenal (6/1 at bet365)

