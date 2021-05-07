What channel is Liverpool v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool’s title defence could be over by the time they play Southampton on Saturday if Manchester City beat Chelsea in the afternoon’s earlier kick off.

But the Reds have bigger things to worry about right now: primarily, making a last-ditch effort to secure European football for next season.

Liverpool have just five Premier League fixtures to cover a four-point deficit between them and fifth place West Ham, while there is still a slight chance of them sneaking into the top four.

For that to happen Jurgen Klopp needs wins and his troops face a Southampton side on Saturday that has claimed just three Premier League victories in 2021.

One of those wins, however, was the 1-0 triumph over Liverpool back in January – a result that triggered a major slump in the Reds’ results that they have never really recovered from.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Southampton on TV?

Liverpool v Southampton will take place on Saturday 8th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Southampton will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Everton, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Southampton team news

Liverpool: Klopp is without the usual suspects Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, while Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher also miss this encounter.

Jordan Henderson won’t be fit for another week, meaning the boss will likely stick with Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara in midfield.

Southampton: Loanee Takumi Minamino is unavailable as he cannot play against his parent club. However, Jannik Vestergaard can feature after his suspension for a red card picked up against Leicester was overturned in midweek.

Michael Obafemi has a slim chance of being available, but Will Smallbone, Ryan Bertrand, Danny Ings and Oriol Romeu are all out.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool have drawn their last two games after conceding late goals but Klopp will be confident of overturning a rudderless Southampton on Saturday and picking up three valuable points.

Even despite their injuries, the Reds have enough firepower in the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota to see off Saints here.

What’s more, the absence of Vestergaard and Minamino greatly impacts on the visitors, who haven’t really got into their stride since that win over Liverpool at the start of the year.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton (7/1 at bet365)

