What channel is Liverpool v Shrewsbury FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Shrewsbury travel to face Liverpool in the FA Cup for the second time in this fledgling decade this weekend.

The Shrews came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Liverpool in January 2020 to force a fourth-round replay. The Reds narrowly won 1-0 in the replay at Anfield.

The League One unit have been solid in recent weeks with three victories in four matches to establish themselves in mid-table and will be eyeing up a depleted Liverpool once again.

Liverpool postponed their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal during the week due to COVID absences.

The outbreak, combined with Africa Cup of Nations absentees, means the Reds are severely depleted and their team selection remains a total mystery at this point with plenty of unknowns about the status of a host of players.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Shrewsbury on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Shrewsbury?

Liverpool v Shrewsbury will take place on Sunday 9th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Shrewsbury will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous FA Cup third round games taking place this weekend, plus Man Utd v Aston Villa live on Monday night.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Shrewsbury on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

How to live stream Liverpool v Shrewsbury online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the full BBC highlights show at 10:30pm on Saturday as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the action.

Liverpool v Shrewsbury team news

Liverpool predicted XI: TBC

Shrewsbury predicted XI: TBC

Liverpool v Shrewsbury odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Many of the mismatches in the FA Cup third round should be fairly straightforward affairs for the giants in each scenario.

However, Liverpool could be the most vulnerable to an upset this weekend. Their squad status is incredibly uncertain, and Klopp’s attitude towards domestic trophies has hardly been an uplifting one.

In the last six years, Liverpool have only made it to the fifth round once. He will field the weakest version of his already weakened squad. Shrewsbury will go all-out for victory, and they could force a repetition of history here.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Shrewsbury (11/1 at bet365)

