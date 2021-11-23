What channel is Liverpool v Porto Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool have been in riotous form in their Champions League fixtures on TV so far in 2021/22 and will hope to continue their streak against Porto at Anfield.

The Reds boast four wins from four matches so far in the competition with a remarkable 13 goals scored in the toughest group that the tournament has to offer this season.

There are no easy draws in the Champions League but there are few tougher line-ups than Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, yet the Reds have passed their tests with flying colours so far and have already qualified for the knockouts.

Liverpool’s trip to Porto in September ended with a 5-1 demolition job courtesy of goals from deadly front trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Porto sit second in the group with five points and know that a good result here would stand them in good stead of escaping the Group of Death against the odds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Porto on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Porto?

Liverpool v Porto will take place on Wednesday 24th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v PSG.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Porto on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Porto online

Liverpool v Porto team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Morton; Salah, Origi, Minamino

Porto predicted XI: Marchesin; Corona, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Liverpool v Porto odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Porto

Liverpool haven’t got much to play for here, but tightening up their leaky backline must be a priority for Jurgen Klopp at the moment.

The defence has veered from sublime to sub-par with each passing game. In their last nine matches, Liverpool have kept five clean sheets and conceded two goals in each of their other five matches across all competitions.

Consistency at the back is vital for the Reds if they are to challenge for top honours this season, and this encounter gives them another opportunity to attempt to resolve their issues.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Porto (14/1 at bet365).

