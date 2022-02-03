Jurgen Klopp's side won three in a row – including beating Arsenal to qualify for the Carabao Cup final – ahead of the Premier League's winter break and now turn their attention to the only English domestic trophy that the German hasn't won (bar the Community Shield).

Liverpool will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce when they face Cardiff City in the latest round of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

We can expect to see some rotation with a league tie against Leicester City on Tuesday but he won't want to underestimate a physical Cardiff side.

Watch FA Cup highlights this weekend

The Bluebirds have momentum with them after ending their two-month wait for a Championship victory with two in four days but there are few harder tasks in English football than travelling to Anfield.

Steve Morison's side have been battling relegation in the second tier this season but he's unlikely to shy away from a clash against one of the best sides in the land as a win would surely be the biggest scalp of his managerial career to date.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Cardiff on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Cardiff?

Liverpool v Cardiff will take place on Sunday 6th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Cardiff will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fourth round games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Brighton live on Saturday night.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Cardiff on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV 1 from 11:15am.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Cardiff online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Cardiff team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Morton; Gordon, Jota, Jones

Cardiff predicted XI: Smithies; Ng, Flint, McGuinness; Drameh, Doyle, Pack, Wintle, Bagan; Collins, Ikpeazu

Liverpool v Cardiff odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Cardiff

Liverpool may still be without both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane but they've dealt with their absences in impressive fashion so far and you'd expect them to do the same again on Sunday.

Despite the recent upturn in form, there are still a lot of issues with this Cardiff side and their hopes rest on making the game a scrappy, physical battle.

Klopp is likely to be able to name a side with far too much quality to allow that to happen.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Cardiff (14/1 at bet365)

