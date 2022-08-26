Indeed, Jurgen Klopp revealed he is "concerned" about the situation at the club after their shock North West Derby defeat – with a string of injuries and some lethargic performances meaning they're yet to get going this term.

Few will have seen Monday night's game at Old Trafford playing out as it did but Liverpool were outfought and outplayed by Manchester United, whose surprise victory over the Reds leaves them winless after three games in 2022/23.

Bournemouth will be keen to capitalise when they head up to Anfield on Saturday, but given they've lost six on the bounce against the Reds, Scott Parker's side will be under no false illusions that this will be an easy game.

This weekend's contest caps off a challenging three-match run in the league for the Cherries, who have lost 4-0 to Man City and 3-0 to Arsenal in consecutive games, but are above Liverpool in the table thanks to their opening weekend victory against Aston Villa.

They may have been tipped for relegation ahead of the season but Bournemouth are hardly short of pacey and willing runners, which proved problematic for Liverpool against Man Utd.

Even so, Klopp's side will be heavy favourites back at Anfield and will be keen to remind everyone why.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Bournemouth on TV and online.

Check out our build-up to the new season: Premier League predicted table 2022/23 | Who will win the Premier League in 2022/23?

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Liverpool v Bournemouth?

Liverpool v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 27th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Arsenal v Fulham.

Shop Liverpool FC merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

What TV channel is Liverpool v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Bournemouth online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Bournemouth team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Travers; Mepham, Senesi, Kelly; Smith, Pearson, Lerma, Zemura; Tavernier, Moore, Christie.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Bournemouth odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (1/11) Draw (17/2) Bournemouth (28/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Bournemouth

Whether it's the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League and Champions League in dramatic circumstances last season or the injuries in Klopp's squad, something is not right at Anfield right now.

There was so much space for Man Utd to attack on Monday and Bournemouth's attackers will be licking their lips if they're offered the same opportunities this week.

The Liverpool boss needs his mentality monsters to show their steel and bounce back, or the pressure is really going to start to mount.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth (12/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.