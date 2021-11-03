What channel is Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool welcome Luis Suarez back to Anfield in the next batch of Champions League fixtures on TV, as Atletico Madrid come to town this week.

Advertisement

The former Reds striker was kept at bay as Liverpool defeated Atletico 3-2 in a pulsating reverse fixture two weeks ago.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice to cancel out early strikes from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, but he was sent off in the second half and a Salah penalty secured the points.

Griezmann’s suspension puts Suarez firmly in the frame to start this week, but Liverpool have plenty of their own weapons to deploy against the Spaniards.

They have racked up 11 goals in just three games against AC Milan, Porto and Atletico from a variety of sources and will hope to put their opponents to the sword once more.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Atletico Madrid on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Liverpool v Atletico Madrid?

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid will take place on Wednesday 3rd November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Atalanta v Man Utd.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Atletico Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Atletico Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Trippier, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Felix, Suarez, Correa

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (13/20) Draw (3/1) Atletico Madrid (4/1)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

Liverpool have been superb in 2021/22 so far across all competitions, and truly ferocious on the continent.

Sure, Jurgen Klopp would appreciate a clean sheet at some stage as 3-2 victories over AC and Atletico weren’t exactly clean, but slamming home the sheer volume of goals as they have done will terrify opponents.

With Salah in stunning form, you simply can’t predict any other result than a Liverpool win.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid (15/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.