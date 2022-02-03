Russell Penn's side were deserved winners against Championship strugglers Reading in the third round in January and are tussling for the title in the National League North this term, four points back from leaders Gateshead after their 3-0 win against Leamington on Tuesday night.

Non-league side Kidderminster Harriers will be looking to produce the result of the latest round of FA Cup fixtures on TV when they host West Ham United at Aggborough Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

They've got history with Hammers boss David Moyes as well, having knocked him out of the fourth round of the FA Cup while he was a Preston player back in 1994.

West Ham head into the fourth round tie as heavy favourites after a brilliant start to the season, which has them well in the race for the top four and UEFA Champions League qualification.

The January transfer window was frustratingly quiet for the east London club but they'll feel this could be their best chance to win the FA Cup since they made the final in 2005/06 and a win on Saturday would move them one step closer to that goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kidderminster v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Kidderminster v West Ham?

Kidderminster v West Ham will take place on Saturday 5th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Kidderminster v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fourth round games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Middlesbrough.

What TV channel is Kidderminster v West Ham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from midday.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Kidderminster v West Ham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Kidderminster v West Ham team news

Kidderminster predicted XI: Simpson; Richards, Bajrami, Preston, Penny; Carrington, Redmond; Sterling-James, Austin, Hemmings; Morgan-Smith

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Fredericks, Diop, Alese, Johnson; Král, Noble; Yarmolenko, Fornals, Vlasic; Antonio

Kidderminster v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Kidderminster v West Ham

You cannot write off the magic of the FA Cup but it would be a mammoth upset were Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, to knock West Ham out in their fourth round tie on Saturday.

For many players in Penn's squad, this may well be the biggest game of their careers and they will put up a fight but the difference in quality will surely prove too great.

The Hammers' main focus will be reaching the top four this term but this competition is their last realistic opportunity to win a domestic trophy in 2021/22 and it's hard to see them slipping up.

Our prediction: Kidderminster 1-4 West Ham (14/1 at bet365)

