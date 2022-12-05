The 2018 World Cup runners-up may be ageing, but they have proven there's still fuel left in the tank at this tournament and will be thankful for a relatively favourable draw here.

Croatia enter the World Cup knockout stages with a clash against the second-lowest ranked team remaining in the tournament, Japan.

Croatia finished second in Group F without a defeat but due to a wild Group E finale they drew Japan in the knockout stages, as opposed to Spain, who finished second.

Of course, there's a reason Japan topped their group containing Spain and Germany. They defeated each of the former World Cup champions and will enter the clash with Croatia full of life.

Ritsu Doan has bagged two crucial strikes for his nation, ranked No.24 in the FIFA World Rankings prior to the tournament, and he will hope to inspire them once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Japan v Croatia on TV and online.

When is Japan v Croatia?

Japan v Croatia will take place on Monday 5th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Japan v Croatia kick-off time

Japan v Croatia will kick off at 3pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

What TV channel is Japan v Croatia on?

Japan v Croatia will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 2:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream Japan v Croatia online

You can also live stream the Japan v Croatia game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Japan v Croatia referee

The referee for Japan v Croatia has been confirmed as Ismail Elfath of USA.

Japan v Croatia radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Check out our World Cup on radio guide for details, frequencies and more.

Japan v Croatia prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Japan v Croatia predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

