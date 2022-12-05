Of course, 2018 finalists Croatia have been here before very recently. Four years ago, they topped a group containing Argentina, before dispatching Denmark, Russia and England en route to the final showdown.

Croatia and Japan are next up at the World Cup 2022 as they enter the Round of 16 with high hopes.

Back in 2022, a number of the same squad members remain, including Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic, while young defender Josko Gvardiol has proven himself as one of the stars of this tournament so far.

Japan have now reached the Round of 16 in four of their seven appearances at the World Cup dating back to 1998.

However, they have never progressed to the quarter-finals and will need to punch in an historic performance to reach the final eight.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Japan v Croatia in the World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Japan v Croatia?

Japan v Croatia will kick off at 3pm on Monday 5th December 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Japan v Croatia team news

Japan predicted line-up: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Yoshida; Ito; Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo; Doan, Maeda, Kamada

Croatia predicted line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic



Japan v Croatia prediction

In a sea of Saudi Arabian, South Korean, Cameroonian and Moroccan upsets, Japan have arguably been the shock team of the tournament so far.

They defeated Germany and Spain to win the closest thing to a Group of Death this time around and while they enter this one as underdogs once again, they will relish that tag.

Saying that, Germany and Spain are teams in transition. The Germans are struggling to replace their old core, while Spain are still bedding in their next generation. Croatia are a team drawing to an end of their current cycle but have enough left in the tank for one final blast in the knockout rounds.

The Croatians are wily, street-smart and know how to eke out knockout results. Expect them to do the same here, but it won't be a simple task.

Our prediction: Japan 1-2 Croatia (17/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Japan v Croatia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Japan (29/10) Draw (12/5) Croatia (1/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.