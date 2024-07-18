The Silver Arrows' recent revival has been one of the major talking points in a campaign that is proving a lot more competitive than the early rounds suggested, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull facing a proper fight to retain their advantage at the head of affairs.

The Dutchman remains clear of his rivals in the race for the drivers' title, but he is having to work for big points and heads to the Hungaroring on his longest winless streak in two years.

Verstappen has won the last two editions of the Hungarian Grand Prix, however, and will be eager to make it three in a row, with the summer break fast approaching.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 21st July 2024.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV

The Hungarian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 19th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 20th July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 21st July

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

