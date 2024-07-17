Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
Max Verstappen is aiming to win the Hungarian Grand Prix for the third year in a row, although the Dutch driver will have his work cut out to take the chequered flag at the Hungaroring this weekend.
The three-time world champion is enduring his longest winless streak in two years after Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton bagged the top step on the podium in Austria and Great Britain respectively.
Verstappen remains 84 points clear of Lando Norris in the drivers' championship, but his era of total dominance appears to be over because McLaren and Mercedes have caught up with Red Bull, while Ferrari continue to challenge.
Mercedes man Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with eight previous victories, and he will be out to make it back-to-back race wins for the first time since the 2021 campaign after a top display at Silverstone earlier this month.
The summer break is fast approaching and, with four teams hoping to score big, it promises to be an exciting round of action.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hungarian Grand Prix date
The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 21st July 2024 UK time.
Hungarian Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Hungarian Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 19th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 20th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 20th July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 3pm
Hungarian Grand Prix race time
Sunday 21st July
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV
The Hungarian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
