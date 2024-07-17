Verstappen remains 84 points clear of Lando Norris in the drivers' championship, but his era of total dominance appears to be over because McLaren and Mercedes have caught up with Red Bull, while Ferrari continue to challenge.

Mercedes man Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with eight previous victories, and he will be out to make it back-to-back race wins for the first time since the 2021 campaign after a top display at Silverstone earlier this month.

The summer break is fast approaching and, with four teams hoping to score big, it promises to be an exciting round of action.

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 21st July 2024 UK time.

Hungarian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Hungarian Grand Prix practice time

Friday 19th July

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 20th July

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 20th July

Qualifying – 3pm

Hungarian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 21st July

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on TV

The Hungarian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

