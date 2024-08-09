Every team from the Championship, League One and League Two will be shown live on Sky Sports at least 20 times throughout the course of the season, and to kick things off in style, all 36 EFL opening weekend fixtures will be broadcast live on Sky

Every single Carabao Cup match will also be shown on the platform, while the ability to receive up to 100 concurrent live feeds on Sky Sports+ means fans will be able to access comprehensive coverage from tennis tournaments, Super League rugby and more.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch Sky Sports+ on TV and live stream.

More like this

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time | Premier League 2024/25 TV schedule | Championship 2024/25 TV schedule

How to watch Sky Sports+ on TV and live stream

You can watch Sky Sports+ on any Sky Sports package for no extra cost.

It can be found on Channel 410 for Sky Glass Customers and Channel 412 for Sky Q customers.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch Sky Sports+ via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99) with full accessibility to all games streamed on the channel.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.