What channel is France v Denmark World Cup match on? Kick off time, TV coverage and live stream details
Check out how to watch France v Denmark in the World Cup, including TV channel, kick-off time and odds.
World Cup holders France kicked off their 2022 campaign with a bang on Tuesday as Didier Deschamps's men beat Australia 4-1.
Olivier Giroud scored twice, with Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot also netting, to cancel out Australia's opener after just nine minutes.
As for Denmark, Christian Eriksen and co were held by Tunisia in their opening Group D fixture on Tuesday.
Denmark thought they were going to be awarded a late penalty when referee Cesar Ramos was sent over to the VAR monitor, however he stuck with his original decision and opted against awarding a spot kick.
The free-flowing France will be confident of securing another win after Denmark's lacklustre performance against Tunisia.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Denmark on TV and online.
When is France v Denmark?
France v Denmark will take place on Saturday 26th November 2022.
France v Denmark kick-off time
France v Denmark will kick off at 4pm.
What TV channel is France v Denmark on?
France v Denmark will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 3:05pm.
How to live stream France v Denmark online
You can also live stream the France v Denmark game online via ITV Hub.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
France v Denmark referee
The referee for France v Denmark is Szymon Marciniak of Poland.
France v Denmark odds
In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
France (4/5) Draw (12/5) Denmark (15/4)*
France v Denmark prediction
