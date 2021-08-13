What channel is Everton v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton face Southampton in a showdown between two clubs facing turbulence ahead of the fresh Premier League season.

Advertisement

The Toffees faithful haven’t taken well to former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez taking charge of their club this summer following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

A slew of underwhelming signings have also dented ambitions ahead of the new campaign, though spirits may arguably be lower among their opponents’ fans.

Southampton sold top scorer and main man Danny Ings in a shock summer deal to Aston Villa, leaving their plans in tatters ahead of the opening week of the campaign.

The Saints have also lost man mountain Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester with little in the way of major acquisitions coming in to replace them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more Premier League features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Everton v Southampton on TV?

Everton v Southampton will take place on Saturday 14th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man City at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Everton v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Everton v Southampton team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Romeu; Djenepo, Armstrong, Walcott; Adams.

Everton v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (10/11) Draw (5/2) Southampton (3/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Southampton

Both teams are unsettled, both sets of fans are underwhelmed, both clubs are unsettled, underwhelming and undercooked ahead of 2021/22.

The home side are likely to be tough to beat under Benitez but won’t offer too much in the way of attacking prowess, while the visitors would probably take a point to settle into the season.

It’s probably a good job this one isn’t on the TV.

Our prediction: Everton 0-0 Southampton (17/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.