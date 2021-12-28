What channel is Everton v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton take on Newcastle in a battle between two teams desperate for points in this round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Toffees boss Rafa Benitez will go up against his former side, though the Magpies’ faithful are likely to be the only set of fans singing his praises on the day.

Benitez has failed to ignite Everton’s season and they sit 15th in the table with just one victory in 12 matches.

Newcastle are in a worse predicament, however. They sit 18th on a run of three straight defeats and having conceded more goals (41) than any other team in the Premier League this term.

Manager Eddie Howe will be desperate for the January transfer window to roll around in a bid to strengthen his squad across all areas of the pitch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Newcastle on TV and online.

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Everton v Newcastle?

Everton v Newcastle will take place on Thursday 30th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Newcastle will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Burnley on Thursday evening.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to live stream Everton v Newcastle online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Everton v Newcastle on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Everton v Newcastle team news

Everton predicted XI: TBC

Newcastle predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Everton v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (10/11) Draw (13/5) Newcastle (3/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Newcastle

A win for either side would be enormous. For Everton, it could take them up to level on points with the top half. For Newcastle, it could draw them level on points with safety.

A draw doesn’t particularly help either side, and given the run of form both teams are on, they’ll both sense there are three points to be had here.

Richarlison is out, Salomon Rondon is out, Dominic Calvert-Lewin won’t be fit to start, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray are unlikely to make it. You struggle to see where Everton’s goals are going to come from, but Newcastle’s defence should help them out on that front.

Our prediction: Everton 2-1 Newcastle (17/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.