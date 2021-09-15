What channel is Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham are gearing up to enter their first ever group stage in European competition when they face Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League this Thursday.

Advertisement

The Hammers have made more than 50 appearances in European competitions, ranging from the European Cup Winners Cup to the UEFA Cup to the Intertoto Cup.

This is their third crack at the Europa League in its current format but both previous occasions ended at the play-offs or qualifier stage.

David Moyes will be determined to set the pace in Group H which contains Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Wien.

West Ham have started the season in decent form having won two and drawn two of their opening four league matches. Dinamo Zagreb sit top of the Croatian First Football League with five wins in seven games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham?

Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham will take place on Thursday 16th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Rennes v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham team news

Dinamo Zagreb predicted XI: Zagorac; Lauritsen, Sutalo, Theopile-Catherine; Ristovski, Ademi, Misic, Franjic; Orsic, Petkovic, Ivanusec

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Fredericks, Zouma, Ogbonna, Johnson; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Bowen; Antonio

Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dinamo Zagreb (21/10) Draw (13/5) West Ham (6/5)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham

West Ham return to the European stage and will be greeted with full hostility from a raucous crowd in Zagreb.

New signing Nikola Vlasic could feature in his homeland but can expect a particularly frosty reception after previously playing for Dinamo’s fierce rivals Hajduk Split.

This should be a fierce contest between two sides who will be well up for the fight. The Hammers would do well to leave Croatia with a point.

Our prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-2 West Ham (12/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.