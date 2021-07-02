Czech Republic v Denmark prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

Czech Republic and Denmark lock horns in Baku in the quarter-final stages of the Euro 2020 fixtures as both sides continue their remarkable journey in the tournament.

Denmark’s incredible story has been well documented. Having seen their team-mate Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest on the pitch in their opening defeat to Finland, the Danes have rallied and now boast eight goals in their last two matches.

Denmark made light work of Wales in their last-16 encounter with a 4-0 victory and will see Czech Republic as the perfect opportunity to set up a semi-final meeting with either England or Ukraine.

But Czech Republic will be no walkover and they head into the game full of confidence after dumping out Netherlands in the previous round with a convincing 2-0 win.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal out of the tournament, Czech Republic’s star man Patrik Schick will have one eye on winning the Golden Boot, having already bagged four goals so far.

Here’s our prediction for Czech Republic v Denmark ahead of their game today.

Czech Republic v Denmark prediction

There’s no doubt most neutrals will be urging Denmark to go on and win the tournament, given what happened to Eriksen, and, despite his absence, the Danes have still looked dangerous going forward.

Goals have not been a problem for Denmark and you can expect Kasper Dolberg will be presented with plenty of chances to hurt Czech Republic.

Denmark will have to be wary of Schick’s threat from set-pieces but Kasper Schmeichel is having a brilliant tournament and there are enough leaders in this Danish side to get them to the semi-finals.

Our prediction: Czech Republic 1-3 Denmark (20/1 at bet365)

Czech Republic v Denmark predicted team line-ups

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Boril, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal; Soucek, Holes; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen; Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Larsen; Damsgaard, Braithwaite; Dolberg.

When is Czech Republic v Denmark?

Czech Republic v Denmark will kick-off at 5pm. You can watch it on ITV with TV coverage starting at 4:15pm.

