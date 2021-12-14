What channel is Crystal Palace v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace face Southampton as they bid to return to the top half of the table as the Premier League TV schedule arrives this week.

The Eagles enjoyed a return to winning ways at the weekend as they defeated Everton 3-1 thanks to a brace from loanee sensation Conor Gallagher.

Patrick Vieira will be pleased with his team’s displays in 2021/22 so far but knows that they must convert performances into points if they are to reach the ‘next level’ this term.

Southampton are in a holding pattern as they linger in 16th place. They have gone five games without a win and sit just five points above the relegation zone.

Ralph Hasenhüttl is under pressure to deliver points over the festive period or his position will become increasingly unstable.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Southampton?

Crystal Palace v Southampton will take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Southampton will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Southampton online

Crystal Palace v Southampton team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Guehi, Tomkins, Ward; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Southampton predicted XI: Caballero; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella; Redmond, Walcott

Crystal Palace v Southampton odds

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (23/20) Draw (23/10) Southampton (5/2)*

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Southampton

Palace look like a strong unit this season with plenty of fine ingredients in the pot, it’s just a case of whether Vieira can blend them into effective point-scorers.

Gallagher, Wilfried Zaha, Ebere Eze and even the likes of Christian Benteke have shown they’re capable of being match-winners. They’re showing good intent this season and should continue in the hunt for a top-half spot until May.

Southampton fans must be weary of their current predicament. Hasenhüttl has not improved his team and a defeat here could see increased fervour for his departure.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton (9/1 at bet365)

