The pair will both feel that their meeting at Selhurst Park offers a good opportunity to put an end to their respective four-game winless runs, which stretch back to before the international break.

Both Patrick Vieira and Jesse Marsch were left fuming after last weekend's results – with Crystal Palace feeling let down by poor officiating and the Leeds boss angry at Aston Villa's timewasting tactics – but will hope to be in brighter moods come Saturday evening.

Crystal Palace can feel aggrieved that Thiago Silva did not see red for intentionally stopping Andre Ayew's clear run on the Chelsea goal with his hand – with the seasoned Brazilian defender adding insult to injury by setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's equaliser before former Eagle Conor Gallagher scored a stunner to secure all three points.

That result leaves Vieira's side just a point above the bottom three after seven games but the visit of the Whites, three points above them in 12th, does seem a good chance for them to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

The form table doesn't necessarily reflect it but Selhurst Park has been a tough place to go this season and Leeds have been one of the worst away teams in the division – taking just a point from three games on the road.

Their goalless draw against Aston Villa was a good result considering they played more than 42 minutes with 10 men and they'll now want to put an end to their away hoodoo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Leeds?

Crystal Palace v Leeds will take place on Sunday 9th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Leeds will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Leeds team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guiata; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Olise, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Harrison, Rodrigo, Aaronson; Bamford

Crystal Palace v Leeds odds

Crystal Palace (11/10) Draw (5/2) Leeds (12/5)*

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Leeds

Crystal Palace will feel a huge sense of injustice after last weekend's defeat at the hands of Chelsea and Vieira will want to see them draw on that when they host Leeds on Saturday.

The form book suggests that the Whites will struggle down in south London and the fact they'll be arriving without suspended winger Luis Sinisterra may push the balance further in the hosts' favour.

After an impressive cameo, we could see Patrick Bamford return to the starting XI but even that may not be enough to help the visitors avoid defeat.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds (9/1 at bet365)

