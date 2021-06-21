What channel is Croatia v Scotland Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland must beat Croatia at Hampden Park to have hope of progression from Group D after the last of their group stage Euro 2020 fixtures.

Both sides have a point after two matches, while England and the Czech Republic are on four points prior to their meeting at Wembley in the final round of group fixtures.

The Tartan Army go into the match full of confidence after holding England to a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday but will need to score their first goals of the tournament to stand a chance of reaching the last-16.

As for Croatia, they currently sit third in the group and must win, and are yet to show anywhere near the quality that saw them reach the World Cup final in 2018.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Croatia v Scotland on TV?

Croatia v Scotland will take place on Tuesday 22nd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Croatia v Scotland will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Croatia v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 7pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament, with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Croatia v Scotland online

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Croatia v Scotland team news

Croatia: Marcelo Brozovic was dropped for the Czech Republic draw but Dalic has confirmed that he will return to the starting line-up against Scotland.

Another key change could see young Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Luka Ivanucec given his chance to impress on the right.

Scotland: Billy Gilmour will miss the match after testing positive for coronavirus on Monday and will now need to self isolate for 10 days.

Given Scotland’s failure to score in their first two matches, Kevin Nisbet could be handed a start ahead of Che Adams or Lyndon Dykes up top.

Croatia v Scotland odds

Our prediction: Croatia v Scotland

There’s no doubt Scotland fans will give the players the motivation they need to deliver the goods at Hampden Park but Croatia possess individual quality who can produce when it matters most.

Gilmour will be missed by Scotland in the middle of the park and that could prompt Croatia’s midfield to press further forward looking for pockets of space and dominate possession despite being the ‘away’ team.

Scotland scoring an early goal to settle their nerves will go a long way in their quest to keep Croatia’s attacking threat at bay throughout the 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Croatia 2-1 Scotland (9/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

