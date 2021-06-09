Who could Scotland play in Euro 2020 knockout stages?

Euro 2020 is finally here and for Scotland fans it’s been a long wait – they last qualified for a major tournament in 1998, the France World Cup.

Advertisement

The Euro 2020 fixtures have been released and Scotland already know their first three group matches but Steve Clarke’s men will be hoping to continue their journey in the knockout stages.

So if you want to plan ahead (and not tempt fate) what dates do you need to keep an eye on after the group stage finishes and the knockouts begin? Here are all the dates and information you need, including who Scotland may end up playing in a potential route to the Euro 2020 final.

Who could Scotland play in the Euro 2020 knockouts?

Scotland find themselves in Group D alongside England, Czech Republic and Croatia and can qualify for the knockout stages if they finish in the top two or as one of four of the best third-placed teams.

Whatever position Scotland finish in, they could be in for a very tough round of 16 opponent,

If Scotland win Group D, they face the prospect of going up against one of Portugal, Germany, France or Hungary – the so called ‘group of death.’ Of these, Hungary are definitely the favourable option, but if Scotland go up against one of the others and win, it could be a very good sign of how the rest of the tournament will play out.

Finishing in second place in Group D is likely to provide an easier route, but they still face the possibility of a clash with Spain if they do. Other teams that could be drawn against Scotland if they finish second are Sweden, Poland and Slovakia.

There is still a chance that if Scotland finishes third they could qualify. If that happens, they could be up for a tense match against the Netherlands but there are many other teams in the running if this is the case with Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia all possibilities.

What dates could the Scotland knockout games be?

Here are the dates to make sure you’re free, just in case Scotland end up playing one of them:

Tuesday June 29th, 5pm in London (if they win Group D)

Monday June 28th, 5pm in Copenhagen (if they finish second in Group D)

Sunday June 27th, 5pm in Budapest/Sunday June 27th, 8pm in Seville/Tuesday June 29th, 8pm in Glasgow (if they finish third and make it through in Group D)

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What dates could Scotland play if they make it through the knockouts?

As for after that, the dates Scotland could end up playing in the quarter-finals are:

Saturday July 3rd, 8pm in Rome (if they win Group D and win round of 16 game)

Friday July 2nd, 5pm in St Petersburg (if they finish second in Group D and win round of 16 game)

Friday July 2nd, 8pm in Munich/Saturday, July 3rd, 5pm in Baku/Saturday July 3rd, 8pm in Rome (if they finish third, make it through Group D and win round of 16 game)

If Scotland make it through the quarter-finals, here are their semi-final options:

Tuesday, July 6th, 8pm in London

Wednesday, July 7th, 8pm in London

The Euro 2020 final takes place on Sunday July 11th at 8pm in London

That’s a lot of dates to put in the diary but the most optimistic of Scotland fans will already be planning ahead.

If you’re wondering who will win Euro 2020, check out our analysis and key predictions for how the tournament will pan out.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.