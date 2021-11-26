Copa Libertadores final on BBC: How to watch Palmeiras v Flamengo free in UK

The Copa Libertadores final returns to the BBC in 2021 with a big clash between top Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Flamengo live on free-to-air UK TV this weekend.

It’s only the fourth time in history that the Copa Libertadores final has gone ahead between two Brazilian teams.

Reigning champions Palmeiras are actually coming into this game as underdogs despite their pedigree in the competition.

They are winless in four matches, having lost three games in a row before scraping a draw with table-toppers Atletico Mineiro during a midweek round of games.

Flamengo sit one place above them in the Brazilian top flight, but with eight more points and a game in hand to their name.

The iconic red and black side head into this one on the back of a nine-game undefeated streak and will be determined to add one more victory to their name in the biggest South American club football game of all.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Palmeiras v Flamengo on TV and online.

When is Palmeiras v Flamengo?

Palmeiras v Flamengo will take place on Saturday 27th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Palmeiras v Flamengo will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Man Utd on Sunday evening.

How to live stream Palmeiras v Flamengo online

Palmeiras v Flamengo will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 7:45pm on Saturday evening.

You can access BBC iPlayer on a number of devices including smartphones, laptops and tablets.

What TV channel is Palmeiras v Flamengo on?

The game won’t be shown live on a regular terrestrial channel, but you may be able to access BBC iPlayer directly through your smart TV if you have the app.

You can also use a device such as Chromecast to stream the game from your device to your TV screen.

