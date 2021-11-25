What channel is Chelsea v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United could have a new man in the stands to impress as they face table-toppers Chelsea in the final game of the Premier League TV schedule this weekend.

The Red Devils are set to appoint Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis until the end of the season to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He unlikely to stand on the touchline against Chelsea due to his work permit issues, but he will be casting a keen eye over the squad he is set to inherit.

Chelsea welcome Romelu Lukaku back to the fold following injury and will hope he can inspire his team to extending their lead at the top of the table.

The Blues are undefeated in 10 games across all competitions and will be keen to open up some more breathing space as they step up the Premier League title chase.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 28th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Newcastle on Saturday morning.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Chelsea v Man Utd team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Chelsea v Man Utd odds

bet365 odds: Chelsea (4/7) Draw (3/1) Man Utd (5/1)*

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, where are you? It’s time to step up.

Solskjaer had taken United as far as his squad would go with him, but now the onus falls squarely on the players to deliver a big, big performance against a big, big side.

United have the quality, but in recent weeks, they have lacked tenacity and a clinical nature. Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof must gel at the back, and chances must be taken when they fall. Chelsea are the superior team, but United should be stirred by Solskjaer’s departure. It’s time to step up.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd (7/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.