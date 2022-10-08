Bruno Lage was given his marching orders after last weekend's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United and it seems as though Julen Lopetegui – available after being dismissed by Sevilla – is the frontrunner to take charge.

The Graham Potter era is up and running at Chelsea after back-to-back wins this week, and on Saturday they host a Wolves side that are set to step into a fresh direction themselves.

Whether he'll be in the job in time for Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, and that uncertainty will make the visitors a difficult side for Potter to prepare for.

Diego Costa's homecoming is one of a number of narratives in the Premier League this weekend and it would be no surprise to see him go from hero to villain among Blues supporters – such is the nature of his game.

The departure of a manager often brings a strong response and that makes Wolves dangerous opposition on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Wolves?

Chelsea v Wolves will take place on Saturday 8th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Arsenal v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Wolves team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Cucurella; Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Jonny, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Nunes, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Podence, Neto; Costa.

Chelsea v Wolves odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (2/5) Draw (7/2) Wolves (7/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Wolves

They may be out of form but with Lage gone, Wolves are far from an ideal opponent for Chelsea this weekend.

It's hard to know how the visitors are going to set up or what to expect from them, while they may have extra motivation with an appointment thought to be close and perhaps even done by kick-off.

Costa will be desperate to find the net against his former club, but if Chelsea can reach the sort of levels they did in their outstanding victory over AC Milan in midweek they should waltz to the three points at Stamford Bridge – particularly with a suspended duo Nathan Collins and Rubin Neves on what is a lengthy list of unavailable Wolves players.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Wolves (12/1 at bet365)

