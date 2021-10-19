What channel is Chelsea v Malmo Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will hope to get back on the front foot in Group H when Champions League fixtures on TV return this week.

Advertisement

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Juventus in their last European outing. The results sees them placed in second, level with Zenit and three points adrift of the Italian giants.

Thomas Tuchel’s side haven’t been involved in the most enthralling matches of the competition so far with just one goal scored and one goal conceded in two matches.

The reigning champions won’t be concerned that they are not topping the table, but Tuchel will expect a much improved display against Malmo.

Swedish champions Malmo have conceded seven without reply after their two opening games and face a mountainous task against Chelsea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Malmo on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Chelsea v Malmo?

Chelsea v Malmo will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Malmo will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Atalanta.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Malmo on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Malmo online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Chelsea v Malmo team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kante, Mount, Jorginho, Alonso; Lukaku, Werner

Malmo predicted XI: Dahlin; Moisander, Brorsson, Nielsen; Larsson, Rakip, Innocent, Christiansen, Berget; Birmancevic, Colak



Chelsea v Malmo odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/10) Draw (10/1) Malmo (20/1)*.

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Malmo

Chelsea simply need to turn up with a professional attitude tonight and their quality will take care of the rest.

This is a big chance for Romelu Lukaku to get back on the goalscoring trail, while Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and more attackers also need to prove their worth in this side.

It doesn’t matter how they get the job done tonight, so long as they do.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Malmo (5/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.