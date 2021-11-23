What channel is Chelsea v Juventus Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea can rubber stamp their place in the next round as Champions League fixtures on TV return this week.

The Blues host Italian giants Juventus at Stamford Bridge knowing that a point would be enough to continue their Champions League title defence into the new year.

Thomas Tuchel’s men won’t have it all their own way though as they were defeated 1-0 by Juventus on Italian soil earlier in the campaign.

Chelsea have won all three of their other fixtures, meaning they boast a six-point gap over Zenit with six points left to play for.

Juventus have notched up a perfect four wins in four games so far in the competition, but have struggled for consistency in Serie A and currently sit down in eighth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Juventus on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Juventus?

Chelsea v Juventus will take place on Tuesday 23rd November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Juventus will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v PSG.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Juventus on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Juventus online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Juventus team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Silva; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz

Juventus predicted XI:Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Chiesa

Chelsea v Juventus odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Juventus

Chelsea simply find a way. It’s not always flashy, but it’s always measured, always assured, and they just know how to win football games.

Whether it’s a scorcher from Reece James, a header from a set-piece, a bamboozling penalty from Jorginho or a scruffy tap-in from just about anyone, the Blues have goals flowing through their team.

Tuchel will hope to keep the game tight and squash out any Juventus threats early doors before turning the screw and hoping Chelsea can come out with another tidy victory to see them through.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Juventus (11/2 at bet365).

