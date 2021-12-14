What channel is Chelsea v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea have been dislodged at the top of the table and will hope to thrust themselves back into the reckoning when they face Everton on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

The Blues have failed to record consecutive Premier League victories since October and know there is heavy expectation on them to end that streak against the Toffees.

Thomas Tuchel will be keen to balance fielding a strong XI with resting players ahead of the often crucial Christmas period.

Everton are enduring a miserable time in 2021/22 and the problems only appear to be deepening at the club with more injury news for Rafa Benitez to contend with.

The Spanish boss has only guided his team to one victory from their last 10 matches with seven defeats in that same spell. His reign could be cut short if form continues to flatline.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Everton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Everton ?

Chelsea v Everton will take place on Thursday 16th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Newcastle on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Everton online

Chelsea v Everton team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Christensen; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi; Ziyech, Lukaku, Mount

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Doucoure, Delph, Gomes; Townsend, Rondon, Gray

Chelsea v Everton odds

bet365 odds: Chelsea (2/9) Draw (11/2) Everton (12/1)*

Our prediction: Chelsea v Everton

Chelsea will be licking their lips going into this one. It’s a perfect opportunity for Romelu Lukaku to get back among the goals.

Richarlison has been ruled out of the game through injury while Lucas Digne will be left out of the squad following reported discontent between the left back and Benitez.

Tensions are high among the Everton squad and conceding an early goal could see heads drop and the mood turn from toxic to worse.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (5/1 at bet365)

