The Blues were by far the better team in Spain on Tuesday night but were unable to take their chances – meaning their defence of the trophy ended at the quarter-final stage.

Chelsea cannot afford to lick the wounds of their gutting Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid for too long as the second of two FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend sees Thomas Tuchel's side take on Crystal Palace at Wembley for a place in the final in May.

With Manchester City and Liverpool in the other semi-final, a victory on Sunday is far from one hand on the trophy but that is not going to deter the west London outfit.

They cannot take their opponents lightly either as the Eagles are having a phenomenal season under Patrick Vieira.

A place in the FA Cup final would cap the Frenchman's first campaign at the helm off wonderfully and you can't rule them out given some of the exciting players in their ranks.

Chelsea have beaten Palace twice in the Premier League this season but this is cup football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 17th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are two FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Man City v Liverpool on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 3:45pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Crystal Palace online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward; McArthur, Kouyaté, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Chelsea v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Following their Champions League exit and with the Premier League title well out of reach, Chelsea's full focus for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign will be on winning the FA Cup.

That should mean that Tuchel names a strong side similar to the one that played so well against Real Madrid despite that game going to extra time.

So much of Crystal Palace's threat comes from the flanks so we could see Cesar Azpilicueta back in at right centre-back and Reece James ahead of him.

This will mean so much to the Eagles but Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher's unavailability is a huge blow and may just help the Blues secure passage to the final.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace (12/1 at bet365)

