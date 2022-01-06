What channel is Chelsea v Chesterfield FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chesterfield face Chelsea in what is arguably the biggest mismatch of the FA Cup third round.

Advertisement

The National League outfit are currently top of the table in the fifth tier of the English football pyramid, but they face a mountainous task against Chelsea, 91 places above them in the hierarchy.

The Blues welcome Chesterfield to Stamford Bridge for the big occasion with a raucous away crowd set to descend on west London.

The Spireites usually attract an average home crowd of around 5,500 to the Technique Stadium, and they have snapped up an allocation just shy of 6,000 for the trip to face Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Expect a fascinating watch on free-to-air TV with a host of FA Cup matches to go ahead across BBC and ITV this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Chesterfield on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Chelsea v Chesterfield?

Chelsea v Chesterfield will take place on Saturday 8th January 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Chesterfield will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup third round games taking place this weekend, plus Man Utd v Aston Villa live on Monday night.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Chesterfield on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected to be shown on one of BBC’s main terrestrial channels. However, you can check out the details below to watch the match online or via a streaming service on your TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Chesterfield online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets from kick-off time.

If you have a smart TV, you will also be able to watch the game via the BBC iPlayer app or use a media streaming device, such as Chromecast, to cast from your phone to the big screen.

Chelsea v Chesterfield team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Mbuyamba, Christensen, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Saul; Pulisic, Werner, Vale

Chesterfield predicted XI: Loach; Williams, Gunning, Kerr; Miller, Oyleke, Weston, Mandeville, Whittle; Khan, Tshimanga

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Chesterfield odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/20) Draw (14/1) Chesterfield (28/1)*

For all the latest FA Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Chesterfield

Chelsea have wobbled lately. They have their injury problems, a defensive crisis and players on their way to the Africa Cup of Nations. But they still have enough quality here.

The likes of Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are all likely to feature here and they can be trusted to get the job done in a professional manner without leaving third gear.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Chesterfield (15/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.